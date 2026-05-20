JLL Bolsters Suburban Leasing Team with New Hire

JLL expanded its suburban Boston leasing team with the addition of a broker with two decades of experience representing office and life science landlords including King Street Properties, Healthpeak and Anchor Line Partners.

Alex Plaisted was named managing director, JLL announced this week, with a focus on the central Route 128 market.

In a similar role at CBRE over the past 20 years, he completed more than 8 million square feet of leasing transactions.

“Alex has spent 20 years building the kind of client relationships and market knowledge that you simply cannot replicate overnight,” Executive Managing Director Matt Daniels said in a statement.

Plaisted completed more than 750 transactions, including tenant representation for Nvidia, Voyager Therapeutics, and Valo Health.

On the landlord side, he has worked with office and lab developers including Phase3 Real Estate and ManuLife.

JLL has set a priority of expanding its suburban leasing platform, Daniels said, and “adding someone with his depth in the Central 128 market is a meaningful addition to an already strong team.”