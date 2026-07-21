June Strengthens Massachusetts Real Estate Market

The Massachusetts residential real estate market garnered some momentum last month after a lack of sales in the earlier parts of 2026, new data shows.

According to the latest data from The Warren Group, the publisher of Banker and Tradesman, there were 5,359 single-family home sales in Massachusetts in June, a 13.9 percent increase year-over-year. Year-to-date, 19,432 single-family home sales closed in the first six months of 2026, a 1.9 percent increase from 2025.

As home sales typically take one to two months to close after parties first sign a purchase-and-sale agreement, June’s sales bump likely reflects homes that went under agreement in April and May. Massachusetts Association of Realtors data shows 21.3 percent and 36.6 percent year-over-year jumps, respectively, in pending single-family sales for those two months.

While sales increased, the Massachusetts median single-family home sale price was $678,000 in June 2026, a 1.4 percent decline from June 2025. This decline was the first month-over-month drop in the median sale price since April 2023. But on a year-to-date basis, the statewide median sale price remained relatively flat, increasing just 0.8 percent to $640,000.

The relative stability of sale prices “is good sign for prospective buyers,” Cassidy Norton, associate publisher at The Warren Group said in a statement. “June is historically the peak month for sales volume, and the increase in inventory likely help hold down sale prices.”

March, April and May all posted moderate year-on-year growth in numbers of single-family homes for sale, MAR data shows: 4.5 percent, 9.5 percent and 1.2 percent increases year-on-year, respectively.

Real estate agents and brokers have consistently reported elevated levels of buyer skittishness this spring, thanks to President Donald Trump’s bombing campaign against Iran and Iran’s subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor for oil tankers, in retaliation.

Condo Sales Jump 20 Percent

The statewide condominium market saw an even greater increase in sales: 2,476 in June, a 20.4 percent increase year-over-year in Massachusetts. There were 9,528 condominium sales in the first six months of 2026, a 1.6 percent increase from 2025.

The median condo sale price increased 0.8 percent on a year-over-year basis to $572,900. The year-to-date median sale price was unchanged from June 2025 at $545,000.

“The condo market also had a big jump in sales in June,” Norton said. “Sales for the month rose 20 percent year-over-year, an indication of both an increase in inventory and buyers’ preference for more accessibly priced housing.”

MAR reported the numbers of condominiums on the market in March, April and May were up 12.2 percent, 11.6 percent and 6.3 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Greater Boston Median Price Stays Static

The moderation in upward price pressures was also echoed in the Greater Boston housing market, The Warren Group reported.

There were 2,677 single-family home sales in the region in June 2026, which was a 9.2 percent increase from June 2025. Year-to-date, there were 9,445 single-family home sales in the Greater Boston housing market in 2026, a 0.6 percent increase from the first six months of 2025.

The region’s median single-family sale price was unchanged at $850,000. Year-to-date, the median sale price was $810,000, a 0.9 percent increase from the first six months of 2025.

In Greater Boston, there were 1,854 condo sales, representing a 20.6 percent increase. Year-to-date, there were 7,122 condo sales, which is a 4.3 percent increase. The median sales price rose by 2.8 percent on a year-over-year basis to $657,750 in June 2026. On a year-to-date basis, prices dropped slightly by 0.8 percent to $625,000.