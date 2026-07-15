JV Acquires Shrewsbury Industrial Portfolio for $75.1M

A 300,075-square-foot industrial portfolio developed by Wakefield-based NorthBridge Partners in 2023 was acquired by a joint venture for $75.1 million following a successful leasing campaign.

In an announcement Tuesday, Equus Capital Partners said Centech Park North in Shrewsbury is located in one of the region’s most supply-constrained and lowest-vacancy industrial corridors.

The property at 384 and 386 South St. and 721 Hartford Turnpike includes two class A buildings with 36-foot clear heights and ample power and parking capacity. It is currently 100-percent leased to tenants in the life science, advanced manufacturing and commercial services sectors, Equus Capital Partners announced.

“Centech Park North aligns exceptionally well with our investment strategy of acquiring high-quality industrial assets positioned for long-term growth with the flexibility to accommodate large and small users alike given its shallow-bay configuration and ease of division,” Equus Senior Vice President Keith Hontz said in a statement.

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance provided $41.5 million, according to a Worcester County mortgage.

At the midyear mark, the 60 million-square-foot Greater Worcester industrial market had a 9.8 percent vacancy rate, according to a recent report by Avison Young.