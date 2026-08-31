KeyBank Names New England Business Market Lead

KeyBank has named a new New England business banking market leader. Mark Williams’ responsibilities will cover Massachusetts, as well as Maine, Vermont and Connecticut.

“Mark’s experience, expertise and passion for serving clients will continue to advance the growth of our business in our New England markets,” KeyBank East Region Business Banking Executive Renae Nixon said in a statement. “His success developing and executing strategy, as well as supporting and elevating teammates, make him a great addition to our team.”

Williams has over 25 years of banking experience. While having experience at large institutions such as Wells Fargo and Citizens Bank, his most recent venture took him to Maine, where he worked at Androscoggin Bank as a chief growth officer. Williams spent 16 years at Wells Fargo and five years at Citizens.

At Androscoggin, Williams focused on growing deposits and client relationships. He also aided in strategic growth initiatives for the bank. During his tenure at Citizens Bank, he oversaw teams in cash management, merchant services, commercial card and international trade. At Wells Fargo, he led business development teams that originated $1 billion in commercial credit, Key Bank said in a statement.

“Joining Key was really a natural fit for me,” Williams said in a statement.” I believe in their strategy. When I started at my first bank, they were really all in on small business and companies up to $100 million. It was really important to them, and that eroded over time and it’s eroded in a lot of banks. It’s just not as much of a focus, and smaller banks don’t have the capacity to serve them in exactly the way that I’m used to. So I joined Key because commercial and small businesses is center to our strategy.”