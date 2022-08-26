Kraft Group Begins 2.4M SF Development in Sutton

A Kraft Group company has begun site work in the Blackstone Valley town of Sutton on the first phase of a real estate development that could total 2.4 million square feet of industrial space.

The Unified Parkway project will be built on a 448-acre site and expand the distribution capacity of UN1F1ED2 Global Packaging Group, a Kraft Group joint venture that manufactures packing materials.

The first phase of the project will include a pair of warehouses totaling nearly 1 million square feet on a 124-acre portion of the site, which includes abandoned gravel pits.

The site plan was approved by the Sutton Planning Board on July 25, and an appeal period expired on Thursday, Sutton Planning Director Jennifer Hager said.

Developers concluded blasting work to prep the site for the development of the first two buildings in July, according to a project update page.

Founded by the New England Patriots’ owners, Foxborough-based Kraft Group now is beginning permitting for the second phase of the project, consisting of a 343,200-square-foot warehouse at 40-42 Unified Parkway and 105 Providence Road. Future phases will bring the project’s total buildout to 2.4 million square feet, according to a notification form submitted to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office.

A real estate development affiliate of UN1F1ED2 has acquired 440 acres in Sutton and Millbury since 2021, according to application materials submitted to the town of Sutton by attorney Michael Scott of Nutter, McClennen & Fish. The properties were previously owned by Aggregate Industries, Worcester Sand & Gravel Co. and the town of Sutton.

UN1F1ED2 Global Packaging was formed in 2018 as a joint venture of The Kraft Group’s Rand-Whitney Packaging and AGlobal Solutions.