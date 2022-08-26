Massport Buys Parcel Eyed for Postal Facility Relocation

Massport has acquired a South Boston property that’s been eyed for a potential replacement site for the Dorchester Avenue postal sorting facility to accommodate a potential expansion of South Station.

In a 2017 agreement, the port authority said it will combine the four-acre parcel at 525 E St. with 12 adjacent acres that it already owns on Summer Street, providing enough land to relocate the 1.2 million-square-foot postal facility.

Massport signed a letter of intent with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of a land swap with a property at Devens, the former Army base-turned-business park. The Army Corps agreed to sell Massport the South Boston property in exchange for Massport building an office, maintenance and training facility at Devens.

The transaction was filed Wednesday at the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds. MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard said today the agency had no updates on the South Station expansion.

Massport has “no plans for the [E Street] site at this time,” spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan said in an email.

MassDOT officials have sought to increase the station’s midday layover capacity by adding a new train storage yard south of the commuter rail and MBTA station.

The South Station expansion plans include land at Widett Circle, the food wholesalers’ hub that was acquired in 2020 by a development group led by William Keravouri. The new owners have not submitted any redevelopment plans for the 20-acre property, but state transportation officials have been in talks to acquire a portion of the property, the Boston Globe reported in 2021.

The South Station property is in the midst of another major development project as Houston developer Hines constructs a 1.1 million-square-foot office and residential tower on air rights above the station’s platforms.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated with a statement from Massport.