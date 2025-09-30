Lab Project Primed to Begin Marlborough Property’s Next Chapter

With a build-to-suit facility for the state Crime Lab finalized, owners of The Campus at Marlboro are studying their next development opportunities including commercial and residential space.

Greatland Realty Partners acquired the 120-acre business park near Interstate 495 in 2020 for $66 million. The Boston-based developer completed office-to-lab conversions in Lexington and Weston in recent years, projects which share many requirements with the new Marlborough project.

“It is a police forensics lab, and it’s very similar,” said Kevin Sheehan, co-founder and managing partner of Greatland Realty Partners. “The electrical infrastructure is more heavy-duty than a typical commercial office building to support all of the additional equipment.”

The state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance selected Greatland’s proposal for the estimated $200 million facility over a competing proposal in Worcester’s Ballpark District.

The 200,000 square-foot facility at 100 Martinangelo Drive will consolidate existing crime labs in Maynard and Sudbury and will employ an estimated 250 people. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026 and conclude in 2028, DCAMM announced this month.

Sheehan said the Marlborough property’s location near major highways was a factor in the winning selection. Boston-based CI Design is the architect for the project, which also will include meeting and training rooms and office space.

The project will include a solar parking canopy and high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, in response to DCAMM’s requirement for a sustainable development.

Developers are preparing to seek approvals for additional development on the campus. The property currently contains approximately 500,000 square feet of office space anchored by Hologic, which recently renewed its lease for approximately 80 percent of the office space for 10 years, Sheehan said.

A previously-approved site plan allowed an additional 670,000 square feet of development on the campus, Sheehan said. Greatland is preparing to begin discussions with local officials about future approvals, including additional commercial space and housing, he said.

“We are looking at the best way to utilize the remaining development rights, and we expect to have a planning process with the city of Marlborough,” he said.