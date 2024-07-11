Lamacchia Buys Berkshire Brokerage

Lamacchia Realty’s westward march of acquisitions has finally reached Massachusetts’ western border.

The Waltham-based brokerage announced its acquisition of Berkshire Dream Home on Tuesday. The terms of the deal weren’t specified. It follows Lamacchia’s acquisition of Springfield-based Sears Real Estate in April, the home brokerage of National Association of Realtors 2024 President Kevin Sears. The brokerage now has offices serving every region of mainland Massachusetts.

Berkshire Dream Home has two locations, one in North Adams and a main office in Dalton, and 22 agents along with owners Andy Perenick, the broker, and Sarah Perenick, the business manager. According to Lamacchia Realty’s announcement, the 10-year-old brokerage sells around 300 homes each year. Last year, 1,779 single-family, two-family, three-family and condominium properties changed hands in Berkshire County according to The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

“Getting to know Andy years ago and then watching him and Sarah build Berkshire Dream Home into what it is today has been a joy. They built an amazing company and now to have that company be a part of Lamacchia Realty is a special honor for which I am very grateful,” Lamacchia Realty CEO Anthony Lamacchia said in a statement. “Andy, Sarah and all the agents and staff are wonderful people, and I am thrilled to have them with us and to extend our company’s reach to the beautiful Berkshires in Western Massachusetts. I have no doubt that together we will be even stronger and will serve all the clients and Realtors even better.”

According to the deal announcement, the Perenicks have been among Lamacchia’s longtime mentees and customers of his brokerage’s Crust It in Real Estate training program.

“I could not imagine another company that is a better fit for our office. Lamacchia’s focus on training coupled with his implementation of systems that increase efficiency is second to none. However, most importantly, Anthony’s focus on company culture and dedication to growing in a team atmosphere aligns with what we’ve been working toward for the past several years,” Sarah Perenick said in a statement.

Lamacchia Realty plans to follow up its acquisition with “a highly aggressive marketing campaign” in the area and other markets it serves, the company said, including billboards, television ads, postcards and newspaper advertising.