Country Bank CEO to Retire

The long-time president and CEO of Ware-based Country Bank, Paul Scully, will retire from the bank effective July 31.

Scully began his banking career as a part-time teller while attending Bentley University in 1976. He was appointed president of Country Bank in 2004 and CEO in 2005.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been guided by the belief that success is not just about growth in numbers but about the positive impact we make in the lives of our team members, customers and communities,” Scully said in a statement. “It’s been an incredible journey and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together. As I retire, I leave with a deep sense of gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Country Bank’s CEO for the past 20 years and with the utmost respect of my successor, Mary McGovern, and the entire Country Bank team to continue the bank’s legacy of excellence.”

McGovern was appointed president of the bank earlier this year and will assume the role of CEO as well on Aug. 1. She has been with the bank since 2011.

“With her extensive experience in the financial services industry spanning over three decades, McGovern brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new position,” the bank said in a statement.