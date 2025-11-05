Law Firm Downsizes in Renewal at 60 State St.

Law firm WilmerHale downsized while renewing a long-term lease at a downtown Boston office tower where it’s been an anchor tenant for nearly a half-century.

The firm restructured its lease for 201,018 square feet at 60 State St., brokerage Savills announced.

A tenant of the Financial District property since 1977, Wilmer Hale signed a 272,000 square-foot lease in 2011 to occupy floors 2, 3 and 23-32. Under the new agreement, it will occupy floors 25 to 32.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Starwood REIT acquired the 38-story, 911,000 square-foot office tower in 2020. The tower is approximately 97 percent leased.

Savills represented the law firm in the lease negotiation.

“It demonstrates how the city’s leading office towers continue to draw and retain top-tier tenants, with WilmerHale’s continued presence at the property underscoring the firm’s deep Boston roots and the building’s lasting prestige,” Savills Boston Market Leader Roy Hirshland said in a statement.

The new offices will incorporate updated technology and more efficient designs, WilmerHale announced.

JLL represented Starwood REIT in the renewal.