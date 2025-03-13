Leader Bank Announces Expanded Partnership With Blend

Leader Bank announced it’s buying more services from Blend, a fintech that sells a residential loan origination platform.

“Simply put, we needed a technology partner that could scale with us,” Sean Valiton, senior vice president, head of residential lending at Leader Bank, said in a statement. “Blend’s unified platform allows us to consolidate our technology stack, enhance efficiency, and deliver the personalized lending service our clients value—whether online or in person.”

Blend will now be Leader Bank’s single origination platform across both digital and retail channels, integrating all data and systems into one piece of software.

Leader executives said in an announcement that the platform will assist staff by reducing manual work with automated follow-ups, and will also help Leader’s bankers tackle complex loan scenarios.

Additionally, Blend offers direct integration with financial institutions, generating asset statements that meet Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty and Freddie Mac’s AIM requirements. Borrowers can also pre-fill applications with verified income and employment data, such as Social Security, pensions and military benefits, further reducing paperwork.