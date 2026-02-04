Leader Bank to Open Three Branches Across Mass.

Leader Bank has announced plans to open three new branches across Massachusetts in 2026.

The new locations will see the bank have a presence in Boston’s Seaport District on Commonwealth Pier, in Falmouth at 177 Main St., and in Andover at 2 Elm Square.

While the bank has loan offices on Cape Cod and in the North Shore, this will be its first branch entries into both areas.

“Expanding our physical presence allows us to make banking even more accessible for our clients—whether they live on the North Shore, in Boston, or on Cape Cod,” Leader Bank President Jay Tuli said in a statement. “We are thrilled to deepen our connection to these vibrant communities and deliver them the exceptional service Leader Bank is known for.”

Leader was founded in 2002 and has $5 billion in assets. It is the 13th largest bank in the state. According to data from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman, it employs the most prolific residential loan originator on Cape Cod and the Islands.

The bank currently has six branches in its network, which will now expand to nine in 2026. Including its mortgage and loan offices, the bank has 12 physical locations.