LeaderBank Adds Escrow Payment Option

LeaderBank has signed up with DepositLink to expand tools it offers to help real estate professionals.

DepositLink allows real estate brokerages, agents and escrow holders to request time-sensitive payments digitally from homebuyers.

“We pride ourselves on our unique insight into the needs of real estate broker-owners, agents, and homebuyers,” Leader Bank President Jay Tuli said in a statement. “Our partnership with DepositLink reflects our continued commitment to these clients while allowing us to better support them with best-in-class tools to make every step of the homebuying process easier, faster, and more secure.”

In addition to offering clients rebates on fees for qualifying DepositLink transactions, Leader Bank’s real estate brokerage banking team will offer what it says will be “seamless” earnest money deposit collection, seasonal lines of credit and term loans, virtual deposit escrow account opening, 24/7 access to a relationship banker, high-yield savings accounts for real estate agents and 1031 exchange educational resources through its Leader1031 service.

The bank added a line of credit to allow homebuyers to pay for agent commissions in the wake of the National Association of Realtors settlement.