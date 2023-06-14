Lee Bank to Open Pittsfield Branch

After a year of construction, Lee Bank’s latest branch is now set to open in Pittsfield.

The 180 South St. location will officially open its doors next Tuesday. It replaces a storefront branch Lee Bank had previously used to serve downtown Pittsfield businesses, residents and visitors, which the bank said it had “outgrown.”

The new office will house personal, commercial and mortgage bankers, as well as a financial wellness team. Other features include a multipurpose community room reservable by the public, a drive-up ATM. The bank also said it put significant effort into the building’s design and choice of materials as the location is at the southern entrance to Pittsfield’s downtown.

“We sought to create a space that was a living, breathing representation of our core values and headline strategy: to be Berkshire County’s premier relationship bank,” bank President Chuck Leach said in a statement.

Unusually for a new bank branch, the 5,400-square-foot, 2-story building also has three apartments above the branch space, according to Lee Bank Assistant Vice President of Marketing Alison Brigham.

Because of Pittsfield’s new, form-based zoning code governing downtown, the bank was required to add a second story to what would otherwise have been a traditional, single-story branch building, Brigham said. To fill that space, apartments were chosen as “a small way” to contribute to the easing of the Berkshire’s housing shortage, she said.