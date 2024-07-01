Lee Bank Turns Empty Lot into Urban Garden

Lee Bank recently transformed an empty lot behind its new Pittsfield branch located at 180 South St. into a sustainable urban green space.

The community bank worked with Greenagers, a local non-profit that engages teens and young adults in sustainable farming and environmental conservation. The Greenagers work crews planned and constructed raised garden beds, which are currently used by Lee Bank tenants and the neighboring non-profit organization Volunteers in Medicine. These groups can cultivate their own vegetables, flowers and herbs from the garden.

“We are thrilled to unveil this sustainable urban green space as part of our ongoing commitment to community engagement and environmental stewardship,” Chuck Leach, president and CEO of Lee Bank, said in a statement. “The collaboration with Greenagers has been instrumental in realizing this vision, and we look forward to seeing how this space positively impacts our tenants and neighbors.”

With $543.49 million in assets, the bank has branches in Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Pittsfield and Lenox.