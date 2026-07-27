Lender Takes Over South End Properties from Lab Mega-Landlord

A pair of South End properties once envisioned by BioMed Realty as a new extension of Boston’s life science cluster were recently acquired by lenders for remaining mortgage debt of $322.6 million.

Former tenants included state agencies who relocated when their leases expired last year. A partnership of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and AllianceBernstein took ownership of the buildings last month, Bisnow reported.

BioMed Realty acquired the speculative 235,000 square-foot office development at 321 Harrison Ave. in 2021 and an existing 242,000 square-foot office building at 1000 Washington St., where it planned a lab conversion.

The 321 Harrison Ave. property received at least six leases in 2021 and 2022. The lab conversion was approved in 2023, as demand for life science space was plummeting.

Several state agencies that were previously located at 1000 Washington St. relocated to 40 Broad St. after signing leases in 2024.

According to a Suffolk County deed, BioMed transferred ownership to lenders in exchange for their assumption of outstanding mortgage debt. On June 17, Tishman Speyer announced it was selected as third-party manager and leasing agent for both buildings.

A request for comment was left with BioMed Realty, which is nearing completion of Takeda’s new office-lab tower in Kendall Square.

In January, BioMed sold two development parcels in Somerville’s Assembly Square to TransMedics Group while leasing its 12-story office-lab tower to the Andover-based company.