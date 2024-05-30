Longtime Watertown RE/MAX Team Affiliates with Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker New England has picked up an eight-agent team in a deal that will see a RE/MAX office that’s operated in Watertown since 1989 close down.

The DelRose McShane Team, which previously operated the RE/MAX Revolution office in Watertown, will now affiliate with Coldwell Banker’s Belmont office. The RE/MAX Revolution office, under a prior name, was among RE/MAX’s first New England franchises.

The team is led by Mike DelRose Sr., Mike DelRose Jr. and Bobby McShane.

“Moving our entire team over to Coldwell Banker Realty was the best decision for our clients. No one else compares when it comes to brand recognition and tools to market our clients’ homes. We are excited to be with a brokerage with such high standards for ethics, professionalism, and organization,” DelRose Jr. said in a statement provided by Coldwell Banker.

DelRose Jr. chaired the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Grievance Committee from 2022 to 2024, and was a member of its Strategic Planning Committee in 2023. He was inducted into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame in 2018, recognizing his $1 million in gross commission income.

“The DelRose McShane Team is a respected institution in New England real estate and I could not be happier to welcome them to the Coldwell Banker Realty family,” said Kendra Wright, branch manager of Coldwell Banker Realty in Belmont. “We look forward to helping them continue to expand and elevate their business as they open this new chapter in their storied history.”