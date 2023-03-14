Lt. Gov. Noncommittal on Boston Rent Control Push

Asked for her thoughts on some of the most talked about Beacon Hill happenings in a TV interview that aired Sunday, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll had a consistent message: let’s wait and see.

The lieutenant governor went on a Sunday morning talk segment to pitch Gov. Maura Healey’s tax plan and first state budget, and fielded questions from WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller on rent control, Auditor Diana DiZoglio’s audit of the state legislature and more.

Driscoll told Keller that she and Gov. Maura Healey want to work with cities and towns to address the state’s housing crisis, but mostly gave a wide berth to local ideas like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s home rule petition seeking to cap rents despite the statewide rent control ban that voters approved in the 1990s.

“Well, there’s a long way they have to go. They’ve got to go through the legislature. I know in talking with the governor, like if something comes to our desk, we really want to look at it,” she said when asked if she was fine with rent control initiatives in Boston and Somerville moving forward. “We do want to support our communities. We need to partner with them. The state doesn’t build housing, it happens locally on the ground … So if this is a tool and it works its way through, I think it’s something we’re going to take a look at for sure.”

A longtime mayor of Salem, the lieutenant governor is serving as the Healey administration’s point person on housing policy at least until the governor’s plan to carve out a new Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities comes to fruition. She said the administration’s “main focus right now” is on increasing housing production.

“There’s no doubt we have a full on housing crisis in Massachusetts. There’s not enough housing to meet the current demands at all levels – not market rate, not affordable, certainly not truly affordable for our most vulnerable populations. And we really are trying to partner with communities and make sure they have the tools they need,” she said. “We’re focused on production.”