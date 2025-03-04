Lupoli Seeks Final Approval of Ex-IBM Campus Redevelopment

Lupoli Cos. is seeking final state approval for an 1.8 million-square-foot redevelopment of the former IBM-leased office park in Littleton.

The King Street Common project would add 1,089 housing units, retail space and a hotel on undeveloped portions of the 47-acre property. Construction of the first residential building and a retail building are scheduled to begin this year, Lupoli Cos. recently notified local officials.

The Chelmsford-based developer bought the office park once leased to IBM for $22.15 million in 2021 and received town meeting approval to rezone it for a mixed-use development.

The property currently includes two vacant office buildings formerly leased to IBM totaling approximately 550,000 square feet. Last year, Hiper Global leased 72,500 square feet in one of the office buildings at 550 King St.

At the same time, Lupoli Cos. is seeking state approval for the project, transforming the parcels near Interstate 495 into a mixed-use development totaling 19 buildings.

Other commercial components of the project include a 150-room hotel, 115,000 square feet of retail space and 19,000 square feet of office space, according to a submission to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office.

The bulk of the 545,520 square feet of industrial space includes the two existing buildings.

The site plan includes smaller residential buildings with ground-floor retail space closest to King Street, and a pair of 5-story residential buildings including 173 units apiece on the rear of the parcel.

To comply with Littleton’s adoption of the stretch energy code, buildings will include all-electric heating and cooling systems and solar-ready roofs, according to the submission prepared by Maynard-based consultants Epsilon Associates.

The property includes 550 King St. and 410 Great Road, and would be served by an extension to the town’s sewer system. Developers are contributing $29 million toward an expansion of the system’s capacity, according to the filing, representing two-thirds of the project’s cost.

A Lupoli Cos. representative was not available for comment this week.

A master plan for the property has been approved by Littleton officials, and no further public hearings are required on the local level, Littleton Town Planner Maren Toohil said in an email. The final step is a site plan review for the initial phase of development.