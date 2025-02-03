Manufacturer Buys Devens Property for Expansion

A Shirley-based manufacturing company plans to expand its capacity with the acquisition of a Devens business park parcel from MassDevelopment.

TPE Solutions bought the 6.7-acre property at 33 Lake George St. from MassDevelopment, the state financing agency that manages the 4,400-acre former Army base.

The purchase price was $730,000, according to a Middlesex County deed.

TPE Solutions plans to break ground in late 2026 on a 31,000-square-foot facility including office, distribution and research space, according to an announcement from MassDevelopment. The project is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Founded in 2004 by Jonas Angus, TPE Solutions is currently headquartered at 3 Patterson Road in Shirley.

“The sale of 33 Lake George St. for commercial use furthers our mission to redevelop Devens from a former U.S. Army base into an attractive place to live, work, and grow a business,” MassDevelopment CEO Navjeet Bal said in a statement.