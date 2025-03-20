Manufacturer Expanding at Apollo Drive in Chelmsford

An additive manufacturing company is expanding in Chelmsford after signing a long-term lease at 250 Apollo Drive.

Triton Systems will occupy 11,248 square feet and benefit from upgraded power supply to the 143,215 square-foot building, which is owned by CKM Real Estate of New York.

Founded in 1992, Triton Systems markets products in the defense, energy and medical industries.

250 Apollo Drive includes a 450-seat cafeteria and fitness center. The building is suitable for R&D, flex and GMP uses, according to Boston-based brokerage Hunneman, which represented ownership.

“Securing this lease is a testament to CKM Real Estate’s creativity in navigating an extremely competitive market,” Hunneman Executive Vice President Chris Curley said in a statement.

The two-story building was constructed in 1986 and renovated in 2020.