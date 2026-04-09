Marine Park Development Includes Commercial Space, Fire Station

A South Boston property that previously was home to a seafood processing plant in would be redeveloped as industrial space and a new Boston Fire Department station under plans submitted by a development partnership.

Lincoln Property Co. and QuakerLane Capital are proposing a 9-story, 181,240 square-foot building at 7 Channel St. in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park. The property is owned by the Economic Development and Industiral Corp. of Boston, which is offering a long-term ground lease.

The project will target industrial users, according to a notification letter submitted to the Boston Planning Department.

The 1-acre parcel contains a 27,049 square-foot building previously occupied by Stavis Seafoods, which relocated to 1 Seafood Way in 2023.

It is zoned for general industrial use, but lies outside a state designated port area boundary, which would require a marine industrial-related use.

Under terms of the request for proposals issued by the EDIC, developers would include construction of a 2-story single-engine Boston Fire Department station at no cost to the city.

The plans also include a cafe that would include coworking space, office and research space and 33 parking spaces.

The proposal requires Zoning Board of Appeal approval of a variance for floor area ratio, according to the notification letter by attorney Jared Eigerman of law firm Nutter. Proposed public benefits include $500,000 contributed to local nonprofits.

In 2022, the Boston Planning and Development Agency selected the team’s proposal over competing plans from a Marcus Partners-RISE Together team and another from Beacon Capital Partners and Boston Real Estate Inclusion Fund.