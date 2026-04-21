Mass Bay Credit Union Names New CEO

Mass Bay Credit Union has named Kelli Cullen its new CEO.

Cullen’s banking background includes serving in a senior management positions for the past 20 years. She also completed the Credit Union Executive Society three-year CEO Institute program.

The news of Cullen’s appointment comes as current CEO, Terry Dorilas, begins her planned retirement after 13 years with Mass Bay Credit Union.

“We are so appreciative of all Terry Dorilas has done to bring the Credit Union forward, keep it safe and sound, and prepare us for the future,” Mass Bay Credit Union Chairman of the Board of Directors Jeremiah Ahearn said in a statement. “As she begins her planned retirement, she will pass the baton to our COO, Kelli Cullen, who has a 6-year history with the Credit Union, understands our market position, and is eager to impart new ideas that will help us to grow and sustain what has been built. As the financial services space changes and competition from Fintechs and others is at our doorstep, the Board is certain that Kelli has the knowledge and enthusiasm to take our team forward.”

Cullen was previously CFO of Clar County Credit Union in Nevada and held other roles at GFA Credit Union, St. Mary’s Credit Union and Bay State Savings Bank, according to her LinkedIn profile. She will begin her new role on April 28.