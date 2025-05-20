Mass. Home Sales Continue to Flatten Out Despite Rising Inventory

Single-family home sales in Massachusetts continued to flatten out in April, even as inventory of unsold homes continues to grow modestly.

According to the latest data from The Warren Group, the publisher of Baker & Tradesman, there were 3,107 single-family home sales in Massachusetts in April of 2025, after 3,113 transactions were recorded in April of 2024. In March of 2025, single-family home sales also trended downward on a year-to-year basis.

“The number of single-family home sales in April was only four less than April 2024, so just about even with last year,” Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director of The Warren Group, said in a statement. “Hopefully that’s an indication that the number of homes on the market is increasing and easing the inventory crunch somewhat.”

March – when many of the houses reflected in April’s closed-sale data likely hit the market – saw a 2.3 percent dip in for-sale single-family inventory year-on-year, to 4,629, and a 4.1 percent jump in for-sale condominiums, to 2,948, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.

But since then, numbers of for-sale homes have been building up thanks in part to double-digit percentage gains in new listings totals over 2024.

Single-family inventory increased from 5,585 units in April of 2024 to 6,058 units in April of 2025, an 8.5 percent jump. Condo inventory jumped further, by 15.8 percent to 3,732.

That compares to 16.8 percent and 14.9 percent drops the state saw in 2024, according to MAR data.

It’s the largest number of homes for sale in Massachusetts in any April since 2020.

New single-family listings also increased 21.7 percent to 5,923 in April, MAR reported, while new condo listings jumped 23.8 percent to 2,920.

The median single-family home sale price increased 4.3 percent on the same basis to $600,000 despite the extra numbers of homes for buyers to choose from.

Still, Gerry Bourgois, senior advisor to the CEO & COO at Lamacchia Realty, noted that sales trends appear to indicate that those making deals in this market are doing so only due to big life changes like divorces, relocating for new jobs and deaths in the family.

“Sales remaining flat over last year, with more inventory, tells me that we are still at a bottom where the ones who are transacting are those with a real need to do so,” he said.

On a year-to-date basis, there were 10,348 single-family home sales in the first four months of 2025, a 2.1 percent increase from 2024.

With high home prices, the Massachusetts condominium seems to be enjoying positive performance. There were 1,723 condominium sales in April 2025, compared to 1,613 in April 2024 – a 6.8 percent increase. Additionally, the median condo sale price increased 1.4 percent on a year-over-year basis to $539,990, up from $532,500 in April 2024.