Mass. Home Sellers Holding Onto Homes

Sellers in Massachusetts are holding onto their homes for longer than the rest of the nation, according to a new report from ATTOM.

Barnstable had the longest nationwide homeownership tenure for homes sold in the second quarter of 2025 at 14.26 years, with the metro Springfield market not far behind in fourth place at 13 years. The national average homeownership tenure rose to 8.18 years for homes sold in the second quarter of 2025, the longest it’s been in at least 25 years and up 4.3 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024.

While sellers are holding onto homes longer, prices are continuing to trend upwards. The median single-family home price in Massachusetts increased by 3.1 percent on a year-over-year basis to $687,500, according to The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

“We saw historically high home prices last quarter but even so, we didn’t see a big jump in seller profits,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “That’s a measure of the fact that home prices have been very high for a number of years now. While profit margins aren’t going up significantly, they’re still sitting at pretty good levels. The median home sale last quarter netted a 50 percent profit, whereas in the years right before the pandemic the typical seller was netting around 30 percent.”