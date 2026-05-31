Mass. Realtors Advocating for Real Housing Fixes, Pushing Back on Rent Control

On Monday, May 4, members of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR) from across the state came together for the 2026 Margaret C. Carlson Realtor Day on Beacon Hill to advocate for real-world solutions that can help address the commonwealth’s housing crisis.

These are practical policies that expand opportunity, protect consumers and encourage the production of housing across the state. That was the message delivered by more than 400 Realtors who traveled from every corner of Massachusetts to meet directly with their legislators.

The conversations centered around a simple reality: Massachusetts cannot solve a supply problem by making housing more expensive or more difficult to build.

Addressing Supply Constraints

The commonwealth’s housing shortage continues to drive up costs for families, first-time homebuyers, and renters. Nearly every community is feeling the pressure of limited inventory and rising prices.

That is why Realtors delivered the message that we support targeted zoning and land-use reforms designed to create more housing opportunities while maintaining local accountability. These proposals include expanding multifamily zoning, allowing cluster development by right and ensuring more consistent administration of development standards across municipalities.

Too often, responsible housing projects are delayed or abandoned because approval processes vary dramatically from one community to another. Predictability matters. Clearer rules and more consistent decision-making can help communities create housing while reducing unnecessary delays and costs.

Strengthening Fair Housing Protections

At the same time, housing policy cannot focus solely on production. Protecting consumers and strengthening trust in the housing market must remain central priorities.

That includes strengthening fair housing education and enforcement.

Massachusetts has strong anti-discrimination laws, and Realtors go even further through our Code of Ethics, but not all real estate licensees are subject to the same training standards. Legislation supported by Realtors would require fair housing education prior to licensure, establish continuing education requirements, and strengthen enforcement mechanisms already on the books.

Fair housing is not simply a compliance issue; it is a professional and public responsibility. Expanding education and accountability helps ensure consumers are treated fairly and reinforces confidence in the real estate profession.

Realtors are also advocating for homeowners facing one of the commonwealth’s most serious emerging property issues: crumbling concrete foundations caused by the unstable mineral pyrrhotite. In some parts of Massachusetts, homeowners are discovering severe structural deterioration that can only be fixed through complete foundation replacement, often costing more than $200,000 and typically not covered by insurance.

Without meaningful state support, many families are left with devastating financial burdens and declining property values. Supporting long-term funding solutions and consumer awareness efforts is essential to protecting homeowners and preserving neighborhoods.

Another priority of MAR’s is pre-service training for local boards and commissions. Many members of municipal planning, conservation and zoning appeals boards serve voluntarily with little formal training, despite overseeing complex legal and land-use matters. Realtors support statewide pre-service training requirements that would help improve consistency, reduce confusion, and create more informed local decision-making.

Policies That Risk Worsening Affordability

While these proposals aim to improve housing access and affordability, Realtors also strongly oppose policies that risk making the crisis worse.

Transfer taxes on home sales, for example, would add new costs at a time when affordability is already stretched beyond reach for many Massachusetts residents. Higher transaction costs reduce mobility, discourage inventory turnover and ultimately increase costs for buyers and renters alike.

Likewise, rent control proposals may appear attractive on the surface, but history consistently shows that price controls reduce housing production, shrink rental inventory and discourage long-term investment in housing. When supply declines, competition for available units increases, often driving costs even higher over time.

That concern was reinforced immediately following Realtor Day on Beacon Hill, when the Legislature issued its report on the proposed statewide rent control ballot question and concluded that it “ought not to be approved.” While the issue remains active, the recommendation reflected growing recognition that long-term affordability depends on increasing supply, not restricting it.

The commonwealth’s housing challenges are significant, but they are solvable. Expanding housing opportunities, strengthening fair housing protections, supporting homeowners in crisis, and improving local decision-making are all part of a balanced approach to addressing affordability.

Theresa Hatton is CEO of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.