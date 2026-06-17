Massachusetts Real Estate Market Continues Stagnation in May

A slow start to the year has continued for the Massachusetts residential real estate market.

There were 3,990 single-family home sales in Massachusetts in May according to The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. This represents a 0.5 percent decline from May 2025. Year-to-date there have been 14,039 sales, which is a 2.2 percent decline from the first five months of 2025.

Additionally, the median price of a single-family home in Massachusetts remained essentially the same. In May, the median price dropped from $665,250 in May 2025 to an even $665,000 in 2026. The year-to-date price experienced a similar trend as prices shifted from $620,000 in 2025 to $625,000 during the first five months of the year.

“While single-family transaction volume dipped slightly in May, the market is holding steady at a price point of $665,000 – essentially unchanged from a year ago,” The Warren Group Associate Publisher Cassidy Norton said. “Sales are modestly below 2025 levels year-to-date, but the stability in pricing suggests demand remains resilient even as buyers navigate affordability constraints.”

The condominium market saw sales in May increase on a year-over-year basis by 4.7 percent with 2,037 transactions. But year-to-date sales activity is down by 3.7 percent with 7,050 sales in the first five months of 2026.

Prices also saw a year-over-year increase but still lag behind 2025. In May 2026, the median condo sales price increased by 3.7 percent to $570,000. Year-to-date, prices dropped by 0.9 percent from $539,900 to $535,000.

“The condo market showed encouraging signs in May, with both sales volume and prices moving higher year-over-year,” Norton said. “Monthly sales rising to 2,037 transactions and a median price of $570,000 suggest buyers are turning to condos as a more accessible entry point. While year-to-date sales remain below 2025 levels, the strength we saw in May bodes well for the rest of the year.”