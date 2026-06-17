Massachusetts Real Estate Market Continues Stagnation in May

By Sam Lattof | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Jun 17, 2026 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

A slow start to the year has continued for the Massachusetts residential real estate market.

There were 3,990 single-family home sales in Massachusetts in May according to The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. This represents a 0.5 percent decline from May 2025. Year-to-date there have been 14,039 sales, which is a 2.2 percent decline from the first five months of 2025.

Additionally, the median price of a single-family home in Massachusetts remained essentially the same. In May, the median price dropped from $665,250 in May 2025 to an even $665,000 in 2026. The year-to-date price experienced a similar trend as prices shifted from $620,000 in 2025 to $625,000 during the first five months of the year.

“While single-family transaction volume dipped slightly in May, the market is holding steady at a price point of $665,000 – essentially unchanged from a year ago,” The Warren Group Associate Publisher Cassidy Norton said. “Sales are modestly below 2025 levels year-to-date, but the stability in pricing suggests demand remains resilient even as buyers navigate affordability constraints.”

The condominium market saw sales in May increase on a year-over-year basis by 4.7 percent with 2,037 transactions. But year-to-date sales activity is down by 3.7 percent with 7,050 sales in the first five months of 2026.

Prices also saw a year-over-year increase but still lag behind 2025. In May 2026, the median condo sales price increased by 3.7 percent to $570,000. Year-to-date, prices dropped by 0.9 percent from $539,900 to $535,000.

“The condo market showed encouraging signs in May, with both sales volume and prices moving higher year-over-year,” Norton said. “Monthly sales rising to 2,037 transactions and a median price of $570,000 suggest buyers are turning to condos as a more accessible entry point. While year-to-date sales remain below 2025 levels, the strength we saw in May bodes well for the rest of the year.”

Residential Real Estate

Massachusetts Real Estate Market Continues Stagnation in May

by Sam Lattof time to read: 1 min
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