MBTA Invites Developers to Hear Alewife Opportunity

The MBTA is formally launching its effort to find someone to redevelop the site of its Alewife garage and Red Line station in North Cambridge, inviting interested parties to an Aug. 8 forum in downtown Boston.

The event, which will feature MBTA General Manager Eng and Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang, will take place at 1 p.m. at the State Transportation building. Those interested in attending should register through the MBTA’s Alewife Complex Industry Day Pre-Registration Form. Development firms interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with representatives of the MBTA to discuss proprietary aspects of the project must register by filling out an online Alewife 1 on 1 Registration Form.

As Banker & Tradesman first reported earlier this month, the T hopes to turn its 7-acre Alewife complex, which includes a 225,000-square-foot garage with dozens of millions of dollars in repair problems, into new housing and other uses.

“By seeking a private sector partner to bring fresh ideas and expertise to this project through a joint development collaboration that combines public and private strengths, the MBTA aims to create a realistic and viable development plan that improves the transit experience and contributes to the area’s economic growth and sustainable development,” the MBTA said in its announcement. “The Alewife Complex, which includes the bustling Red Line station, a massive 2,733-space parking garage, and adjacent MBTA facilities, is poised for a makeover. This redevelopment isn’t just about updating infrastructure; it’s about creating a vibrant, user-friendly space that better serves commuters and the local community. Riders can look forward to improved amenities, more accessible connections, and a more pleasant transit experience.”

The launch comes as the T is looking at a new way of selecting development partners and as Gov. Maura Healey is looking to state-owned properties as a partial solution to Massachusetts’ housing affordability crisis. In October, Healey issued an executive order for state agencies to compile a list of underutilized properties suitable for housing generation.