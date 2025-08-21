Medtech Firm Relocates HQ to Blue Sky Drive

A medical technology company will expand and relocate to Burlington’s Blue Sky Center after signing a lease with owner Nordblom Co.

Pramand, currently headquartered at 201 Burlington Road in Bedford, leased 41,411 square feet.

Owners recently completed a $10 million capital improvement project that includes a new amenity hub scheduled for completion this fall.

Nordblom and an undisclosed global private equity firm are joint venture owners of the 1.2 million square-foot business park off Middlesex Turnpike.

Newmark represented Nordblom Co. in the transaction.

“Ownership’s investment at Blue Sky Center reflects a clear vision to create a workplace destination that fosters collaboration and long-term tenant success, and Pramand’s relocation affirms that strategy,” Newmark Senior Managing Director Matthew Malatesta said in a statement.