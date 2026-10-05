Metro Credit Union Promotes COO

Metro Credit Union has promoted Traci Michel to executive vice president. Michel was previously the chief operating officer and chief strategy officer of the institution.

“Traci is a trusted leader whose impact can be seen across our organization,” Metro Credit Union President and CEO Robert Cashman said in a statement. “She has helped strengthen our operations, advance our strategic priorities, and enhance the experience we deliver to members. This promotion reflects both her accomplishments and the important role she will continue to play in shaping what’s ahead for Metro.”

In her new role, Michel will oversee “the alignment of strategy, operations, and execution across the organization,” Metro said.

Michel has been at Metro Credit Union for 17 years and was credited with leading a multi-year effort to modernize Metro’s core banking platforms. She began her career at Metro Credit Union as a senior vice president of operations, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“Metro’s success is driven by our people, our culture, and our commitment to improving the financial lives of our members,” Michel said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing this important work alongside our talented team to build on that foundation and help shape what’s next for Metro.”