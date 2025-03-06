MGH Offices Eyed for Residential Conversion

Medical offices previously occupied by Massachusetts General Hospital would become apartments in the latest proposal submitted for Boston’s downtown office to residential conversion program.

Chicago-based Equity Residential is the biggest institutional landlord to participate in the incentive program designed to reactivate underutilized office buildings.

The 33-unit project is proposed at 1 and 10 Emerson Place in the West End, according to a small project review application submitted this week to the Boston Planning Department.

Approximately 20,000 square feet of office space occupied by MGH is set to be vacated, developers stated in the filing. Utile is the project architect.

The project sets aside seven units, or the minimum 20 percent of the total required, as income-restricted.

Plans call for 26 apartments on the second and third floors of 1 Emerson Place, which contains 224 apartments on the upper floors. Another seven apartments would be converted in ground-floor space at 10 Emerson Place.

The Emerson Place apartments currently list studio units renting from $2,790 per month.

Developers receive 75 percent property tax abatements for 29 years if approved under the program, which was enacted in late 2023. Applications are due by the end of 2025.

Chicago-based Equity Residential owns more than 300 apartment properties totaling over 80,000 units.