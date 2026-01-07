MHP Names CHAPA Head as New Executive Director

The Massachusetts Housing Partnership has picked Rachel Heller to be the organization’s new executive director.

Heller is the CEO of the Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association, or CHAPA, and long a prominent member of Massachusetts housing policy circles.

“After a thorough and thoughtful search that yielded a number of excellent candidates, the Board is absolutely thrilled that Rachel Heller will be the next Executive Director for MHP,” Board chair Alicia Sasser Modestino said in a statement. “Having successfully served as CEO of CHAPA for the past decade, I can think of no one more qualified or better suited to lead MHP during this transition. Rachel brings not only exceptional knowledge and experience but also a deep and personal commitment to housing affordability in Massachusetts.”

While MHP is most well known as one of the state’s two quasi-public affordable mortgage lenders, its work advocating for housing reforms and providing technical assistance to municipalities echoes Heller’s background in housing advocacy.

While at CHAPA, Heller led the creation of CHAPA’s Municipal Engagement Initiative, an education and technical assistance program for residents and municipalities and helped set up the group’s new Housing Policy Action Center.

“I am honored to join the talented and dedicated MHP team to advance decades of innovative research, community assistance, and investments in homeownership and affordable housing to meet the housing needs of current and future residents, our neighborhoods, and our economy,” Heller said in a statement. “MHP has a vital role in developing the strategies we need to meet the Commonwealth’s goal of adding 222,000 new homes over the next decade while preserving the homes we have today. We are at a pivotal point in Massachusetts when we can put the solutions in place for a future where everyone can thrive.”

Heller has also led advocacy to pass and then implement the MBTA Communities Act and multiple state housing bond bills. She also has served as a member of Gov. Maura Healey’s Housing Advisory Council, and currently serves on Healey’s Interagency Housing and Homelessness External Advisory Council.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Rachel Heller’s newest role as the Massachusetts Housing Partnership’s Executive Director. As our administration works to make housing more affordable across Massachusetts, Rachel has been a critical partner,” Healey said in a statement. “Together, we’ve passed the Affordable Homes Act, are building nearly 100,000 new homes, and are turning unused state land into housing. We look forward to continuing to work with Rachel and MHP to build more reasonably priced housing and lower costs for people.”

Heller will start at MHP on March 30. She replaces Clark Ziegler who was executive director for 35 years. Ziegler announced his intent to retire last fall.