Mill Creek Pitches 321 Units Near Quincy Red Line Stop

An affiliate of Florida-based multifamily giant Mill Creek Residential has filed plans for a new, large apartment building in Quincy.

The company proposes 321 apartments across five stories over a three-level, 322-spot, above-ground parking garage wrapped in apartments less than a block from the Wollaston station on the MBTA’s Red Line.

The unit mix will consist of 164 one-bedroom and 157 two-bedroom units.

The nearly 2-acre site at 42 Beale St. is currently home to a series of parking lots and an Enterprise car rental garage. While having a Beale Street address, the site actually fronts onto Clay Street, being bookended by a mid-rise residential tower to the southeast and a CVS pharmacy location to the northeast.

Amenities called out in plans filed with city officials include a double-height common area that opens onto a fourth-floor internal amenity courtyard with seating areas, indoor bike storage with an undisclosed number of spots and a small, eighth-floor corner roof deck overlooking Clay Street. The Architecture Team is the project architect, with Copley Wolff Design Group responsible for the courtyard and landscaping.

The application states Mill Creek will need zoning relief for the project, which will be branded as “Modera Wollaston,” in addition to Planning Board review.

While Quincy’s other three MBTA stops have attracted significant new multifamily development in recent years like Mill Creek’s Alister Deco at Quincy Adams, Wollaston has been largely passed over by developers of large apartment complexes.

Mill Creek’s will be the first such building in the neighborhood, along with a 94-unit building planned by an LLC registered to a Westwood residential address. That building, if approved, would rise on a site next to Mill Creek’s at at 18-24 Old Colony Ave., currently occupied by three small apartment buildings the LLC owns.

The MBTA recently completed significant rehab work on the Red Line branch that serves Quincy, reducing travel times and increasing train speeds and reliability. And the city received state approval for a revitalization plan for the Wollaston area in August 2022 aimed at having the city midwife a pair of mixed-use development sites near Mill Creek’s project.