Milton Seeks Development Proposals for Fire Station

Milton officials are putting out feelers for developer interest in a fire station property that is offered for redevelopment or an adaptive reuse project.

The town has issued a request for expressions of interest for 525 Adams St., the East Milton Fire Station, as it prepares to break ground on a replacement station on the opposite side of Interstate 93 in 2025.

“We’re open to hearing from anyone from nonprofits to developers and anyone in between, just to understand what might be of interest to folks,” Assistant Town Administrator Nick Connors said.

The existing fire station is located on a 7,022 square foot lot and includes a fire station built in 1952. The preference is reuse of the existing building, which totals 1,902 square feet.

The town is open to proposals for a ground lease or sale of the property, Connors said. Responses to the RFI are due Dec. 13 and will be used to shape a request for proposals expected to be issued next year.

The Milton Planning Board has been reviewing a proposed mixed-use overlay zoning district that could include the property. Currently, allowed uses include offices, banks, retail shops and restaurants.