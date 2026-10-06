MIT Tower Gets $522M Financing from BNP Paribas

A 25-story high-end residential tower in Cambridge’s Kendall Square received $522 million in mortgage financing from BNP Paribas.

The 165 Main St. property is managed by Willow Bridge Property Co. of Dallas, which ground-leases the site from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Branded as One65 Main, the property contains 300 apartments. It currently lists units ranging from 533 to 1,335 square feet and renting from $3,484 to $8,359, according to Apartments.com. Some units include 10-foot ceilings, Charles River views and private balconies.

Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the 348,249 square-foot building includes over 8,000 square feet of retail space and a fourth floor tenant amenity level with a 14,000 square-foot outdoor terrace.

MIT Investment Management Co. received approval for the project in 2019 as part of its Kendall Square Initiative, encompassing six buildings on Main Street and Broadway.

A 13-story office-lab building at 200 Main St. began construction in 2023, but subsequently paused work as life science tenant demand plummeted.