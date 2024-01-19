M&T Bank to Move to a Bigger Boston Office in the Fall

M&T Bank is set to move its main office from the 32nd floor of downtown Boston’s One Post Office Square to the new Winthrop Center skyscraper in the fall.

The bank said it signed a lease for 39,000 square feet of office space at the energy-efficient Winthrop tower, expanding its current office space of 25,000 square feet. The new office will hold 180 of the bank’s employees, which include the teams from the merger with People’s United Bank, and have a three-day in-office hybrid work policy.

Cushman & Wakefield’s George O’Connor and Thomas Ashe, who represented M&T Bank in the transaction, said in a statement the new office is highly accessible and will promote sustainable and healthy lifestyle for M&T’s employees.

“At M&T Bank, we are committed to providing the very best workplace for our employees with access to first-rate amenities and the latest in cutting-edge office technologies,” Grace Lee, Massachusetts regional president for M&T, said in a statement. “Winthrop Center not only provides us with world-class office space but also leads the country in environmental sustainability, a mission that we believe in and support. We are excited to join this forward-thinking building and are thrilled to be located at the center of Boston’s re-emerging and vibrant Financial District.”

M&T said it was attracted to Winthrop Center’s features like its multi-floor public gathering space called “The Connector,” and a 25,000-square-foot common area and fitness center called “The Collective” for office tenant employees and their guests. The facility was designed to “address health and wellness and boost happiness and productivity among tenants and employees,” the bank said.

The tower is also the state’s largest Passive House-designed office building, meaning it has a significantly smaller carbon footprint than similarly sized properties.

“We are thrilled to welcome M&T Bank as we grow and establish an ecosystem of innovative companies at Winthrop Center,” Millennium Partners principal Joe Larkin said in a statement.