Municipalities Must Consider Climate Change in Comprehensive Planning Process

As municipalities address long-term planning, the effects of climate change, including flooding, increasing heat and wetland restoration, must be prioritized.

For nearly two decades, issues related to climate change have moved from the fringes of public discussion to more mainstream consideration. Advocates and policy makers continued to push for greater awareness while emerging data built an undeniable case for resiliency planning, emergency preparedness, walkable communities and renewable energy.

Unfortunately, greater acceptance of the need to address climate change came at the expense of millions of people who experienced the trauma of climate related natural disasters in recent years. Recently, pushbacks on these issues have crystalized in a different policy landscape, leaving many communities uncertain about if and how to prioritize planning for these challenges.

In uncertain times, it is important to reflect upon what we know.

Whether from a scientific journal or the evening news, data and current events align in a common message: Climate change is real, it’s accelerating, and we must be prepared.

Local Leaders’ Urgent Challenge

Rising sea levels, frequent extreme weather events and degradation of natural ecosystems require a new approach that integrates climate resiliency into every aspect of planning for urban, suburban and rural communities.

This shift is unprecedented in scope, with municipal leaders nationwide facing the need to address not only traditional planning concerns but also those directly related to environmental sustainability. For many communities, this is new territory with a steep, urgent learning curve.

For local planners, residents and business owners, this means seriously considering future environmental impacts in all aspects of planning is essential. Whether addressing vulnerability of flood-prone areas, enhancing stormwater systems, planning for increasing heat or redesigning transportation networks, comprehensive plans are increasingly shaped by climate change resilience.

This approach provides municipalities with a unique opportunity to consider how climate change affects every aspect of operations, shaping how cities and towns will evolve and grow for decades.

Recent Storms Show Dangers

The recent devastation wrought by Hurricanes Helene and Milton proved one of the critical components in modern community planning is safeguarding flood-prone areas.

With climate change exacerbating flood risks, efforts to restore natural floodplains and wetlands, which store water during flood events, have gained momentum. Stabilizing stream banks, reconnecting rivers to floodplains and removing man-made barriers such as obsolete dams are being integrated into comprehensive planning to enhance resilience of ecosystems and adjacent neighborhoods.

Coastal cities are increasingly vulnerable to the sustained threat of rising sea levels, coastal storms, and erosion. Shoreline stabilization projects, including “living shorelines” and dune restoration, help protect infrastructure while improving the health of natural ecosystems.

These initiatives are increasingly included in hazard mitigation and climate adaptation strategies​ for coastal communities. They set the stage for a more systemic perspective within the comprehensive plan.

As extreme rainfall events become more common, outdated infrastructure cannot manage the volume of water. Mountain communities are especially vulnerable, evidenced by the catastrophic damage reported in western North Carolina following Helene.

Renewed focus on stormwater management is essential to any municipal plan, as communities invest in green stormwater infrastructure systems, such as bioretention and floodable parks, to capture and filter stormwater, easing the burden on conventional drainage systems. This not only mitigates flood risks but also improves water quality by reducing pollutants that would flow into rivers and streams​.

Climate Affects Traditional Planning, Too

Integrating environmental resilience into municipal planning also extends to transportation networks, housing developments and public spaces – which are being reimagined to accommodate new environmental realities.

Urban planners are prioritizing transit-based developments to reduce carbon emissions, as they create more walkable communities. Housing is another area where environmental concerns intersect with environmental imperatives. Municipalities are revisiting zoning laws to encourage development in areas less vulnerable to climate-related risks.

The relationship between land use, transportation, and environmental impact is central to new planning strategies, ensuring cities remain both livable and sustainable.

The unprecedented need to integrate environmental priorities in urban and regional planning reflects growing recognition of the interconnectedness of ecosystems with the daily life of residents.

Open spaces, parks, and natural habitats provide air and water filtration and relief from extreme heat. The ill effects of urban heat islands are reduced in the summer months with resilient landscapes and shade, while orienting construction for optimal solar exposure reduces energy costs in the winter.

Some Already Taking Action

Recognizing this, urban areas are prioritizing the restoration and expansion of green spaces in their comprehensive plans, linking them to public health, economic vitality and climate resilience.

The blending of comprehensive planning with climate planning represents a holistic approach that moves beyond the outdated and ineffective practice of relying on isolated infrastructure projects.

By incorporating climate resilience into all aspects of planning – from water management to transportation and housing – municipalities can build cities better prepared to withstand future environmental challenges. Now is not the time to move away from this focus. This is what we know.

Nate Kelly is president of Sandwich environmental consultancy Horsley Witten Group.