Natick Developer Seeks New Tenants for former Burberry Store

The new owner of a Newbury Street property previously anchored by Burberry’s will seek to fill the retail and office space in the 6-story building across from the Boston Public Garden.

Stonegate Group of Natick acquired 2 Newbury St. for $26.75 million and has hired Boston Realty Advisors to market the 13,500-square-foot building to the next generation of tenants.

Several global luxury retailers already have expressed interest in the retail space, according to a statement from BRA Partner Whitney Gallivan.

The change of ownership is the first in three decades. Burberry occupied the ground-floor retail space in the building from 1984 until closing this year.

JLL’s Nat Heald represented Stonegate Group in the transaction. Founded by Sean McGrath in 1988, Stonegate owns and manages a portfolio of commercial and residential properties in Greater Boston.