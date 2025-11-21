National Development Proposes 950K SF for Ex-Intel Campus

A 149-acre site identified by MassEcon as one of the state’s highest-potential development opportunities is in play for a 950,000 square-foot industrial project.

National Development acquired the former Intel campus at 75 Reed Road in Hudson for $12 million in November 2023. Since Intel’s departure in May, it has been demolishing the remaining buildings that total over 700,000 square feet, with work scheduled for completion in early 2026.

Although no tenant has been secured, the Newton developer now is seeking approval for a 950,000 square-foot single-story industrial building. The proposal includes 482 employee parking spaces and 415 truck trailer parking spaces.

Potential uses include advanced manufacturing, warehouse distribution and logistics, National Development said in an announcement. The project would generate approximately 4,608 weekday truck trips, according to a traffic impact study by Watertown-based VHB. Prior to 2015, the property generated more than triple the proposed project’s volume, the report states.

The property has historically been the largest taxpayer in Hudson, and is zoned for a broad range of industrial uses.

The project would be built on the previously-developed portion of the site, and include a landscaped buffer next to a nearby residential neighborhood. Approximately 4 acres of surface parking will be replaced with open space.

The project team includes Bohler Engineering, VHB, Epsilon Associates and architects Ware Malcomb.

Public-private economic development partnership MassEcon spotlighted the Hudson property last spring as one of the state’s top shovel-ready development sites, citing its robust power capacity and proximity to Interstate 495. The property has power capacity of 48 megawatts, the highest in the state, and receives electricity from municipal utility Hudson Light & Power.

Before National Development’s acquisition, Atlanta-based Portman Industrial had floated preliminary plans for a large distribution center.

The proposed project by National Development would generate nearly $3.2 million in annual property tax revenues, according to a report by RKG Associates submitted to the Hudson Planning and Community Development Department.

The property was assessed at a high value of $68.8 million in 2009, generating $1.55 million in annual property taxes, but has declined in valuation by over $50 million, the report noted.

Intel demolished the former manufacturing building in 2018, leaving 700,000 square feet of office and research buildings remaining on the hilltop site. It vacated the property in May.

The Hudson Planning Board will open a public hearing on the proposal at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16.