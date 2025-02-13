Nationwide Price Cuts Increase, But Not in Boston

Prospective homebuyers are getting some relief amid high interest rates as price cuts are becoming more common nationwide. But the trend doesn’t appear to be affecting New England.

According to Zillow, 22.8 percent of sellers in the United States cut their home’s list price, the highest share of any January in Zillow’s records going back to 2018. The share of homes sold over list price in December was 24.8 percent, showing some softening in affordability.

“Homeowners are finally coming back to the market as the effects of rate lock ease over time, but buyers are still struggling with high monthly costs,” Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen said in a statement. “Sellers are in a good position, and are willing to make price cuts to close a deal. Home equity is near record highs, and the general economy and financial markets are surprisingly strong. Homes are selling faster than they did before the pandemic.”

But Greater Boston sellers are remaining firm in their pricing as only 15.7 percent of listings saw a price cut in January. Additionally, 45 percent of homes sold over list price in December, according to Zillow.

Compare that to 12.4 percent of homes with a price cut and 36.8 percent of homes sold over list price in January of last year.

In the Worcester metro, only 19.4 percent of home listings had a price cut last month, compared to 13.7 percent in January 2024, and the share of homes sold above list price jumped from 37.3 percent to 44 percent over the same time period.

The Hartford, Connecticut market’s sellers are even more firm in their pricing. While 15.2 percent of listings saw a price cut, 61.8 percent of homes sold over the list price in December.

This time last year, 51.4 percent of homes sold over list price, while only 15.6 percent had a price cut.