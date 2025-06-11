Nauset Completes DTX Housing Conversion

The second phase of a housing conversion project created 36 apartments next to Boston’s Orpheum Theater.

Nauset Construction recently completed the redevelopment of the former Conrad and Chandler department store on Winter Street on behalf of developer 3MJ Realty.

Known as The Conrad, the project includes 7,000 square feet of retail space and includes a second entrance next to the theater on Hamilton Place.

3MJ Realty has been active in the office to residential conversion market since 2014.

“Phase 2 reaffirms our commitment to delivering spacious residences in a market long underserved by larger unit types,” 3MJ Realty Principal Morris Naggar said in a statement.

The Conrad currently lists 2-bedroom units starting at $3,800 a month. The apartments include 11-foot ceilings and exposed brick walls.

Salem-based Schopf Design Associates and Golden Architects of Quincy were architects for the two phases. The second phase included installation of new windows and roofing and renovations to the retail space.