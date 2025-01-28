Needham Bank Names Former Citizens Exec as COO

Needham Bank has a new chief operating officer.

Christine Roberts has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of the bank. Roberts has over 30 years of financial services experience and spent the last 14 years at Citizens Bank including stints as executive vice president and president of Citizens Pay at Citizens Bank.

“Christine Roberts’ strong tenure in banking and executive management will further enhance the dynamic team we have assembled at Needham Bank,” Joseph Campanelli, chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re very pleased and fortunate to have such an accomplished leader succeed Sal Rinaldi as our Chief Operating Officer.”

Rinaldi, recently retired as EVP and COO for Needham Bank. His career spanned more than 40 years.

Needham just completed its first year as a public bank.

Total assets for the bank amounted to $5.16 billion as of the fourth quarter and the bank reported a net income of $15.6 million. Additionally, Needham garnered $4.18 billion in deposits.