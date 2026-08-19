Needham Bank Opens Branch in Prudential Center

Needham Bank has opened the doors to its newest branch in Boston’s Prudential Center.

The bank now has 22 branches in Greater Boston and southeast New Hampshire.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the heart of Boston at the Prudential Center,” Needham Bank President and CEO Joseph P. Campanelli said in a statement. “As we grow, our focus remains on building meaningful relationships and helping customers achieve their financial goals.”

The branch will be led by Ivette Mesmar and Rocio Guerrero, the bank said. Mesmar has 20 years of banking experience in branch management, business development and client relationships. Guerrero brings 20 years of banking experience in branch and relationship management across multiple financial institutions, as well.

“Building strong community relationships is what matters most to me in banking,” Mesmar said in a statement. “I am excited to deepen those relationships in Boston.”

Needham Bank donated $10,000 each to two local nonprofits timed to the branch opening. The Dorchester-based Massachusetts Affordable Homeownership Alliance supports first-time and first-generation homebuyers, and BuildOn in Boston works with high school students in under-resourced communities.

Needham Bank has $6.32 billion in total deposits according to its second quarter earnings report. The bank has $7.45 billion in total assets.