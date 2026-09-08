Needham Bank Opens New Hampshire Branch

Needham Bank recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch at Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire.

The branch is the bank’s fifth to open in the state after it acquired four locations in its purchase of BankProv.

“Our focus has always been on helping our customers and communities build for the future,” Needham Bank President and CEO Joseph Campanelli said in a statement. “Expanding our presence in New Hampshire—particularly in a dynamic location like Tuscan Village—allows us to continue that work. We’re excited to be part of this growing community and to help individuals and businesses build something meaningful here.”

As part of the grand opening, the Needham Bank Charitable Foundation made a $10,000 donation to the Greg Hill Foundation, which supports families of first responders facing extraordinary circumstances. The Needham Bank Charitable Foundation also made a $10,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem and NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire

Additionally, while appearing on The Greg Hill Show, the bank gave away $5,000 to a radio caller who was recently laid off and is in the process of becoming a commercial truck driver

“Our grand opening at Tuscan Village, the warm reception we received and the opportunity to support someone working toward a new career were all reminders that banking is about people first,” COO Christine Roberts said in a statement. “We’re very proud to call Salem home.”