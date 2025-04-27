Neighborhood-Specific Placemaking Strategies for Retail in Boston

Experiential retail plays an important role in the success of developments of all types. Strategic and curated fitness, entertainment and food and beverage establishments are critical to attracting residents, tenants and employees to neighborhoods, as well as those who just want to explore all that Boston has to offer.

By emphasizing placemaking and thoughtfully designing retail programs, Related Beal enhances the opportunity for success of our retail partners and our mixed-use developments, which play a pivotal role in the vitality of our city.

From the earliest stages in planning a development, we think about the needs of the community and execute a strategy that extends beyond the physical structure to focus on crafting meaningful experiences for visitors, employees, neighbors, residents and tenants alike. We carefully consider every aspect of a building – and how it fits into the surrounding area – from concept to completion to shape the experience.

We always ask critical questions such as: “How do we design spaces that offer a welcoming, seamless, impactful customer journey from entry to exit?” For this vision to be successful we must identify retail partners who share this passion for creating great customer experiences.

Partnering with a Storied Restaurateur

Most recently, at our residential property The Quinn & The Harris on Harrison Avenue in the South End neighborhood, Related Beal sought a restaurant concept that would appeal to residents while simultaneously attracting visitors to the neighborhood.

In a market known for top-notch food and beverage, we felt strongly that a local operator with proven history could create something new and additive to the community. We turned to award-winning restaurateur Demetri Tsolakis and the team behind the famed Krasi and Bar Vlaha to collaborate on a new restaurant concept that complemented the neighborhood and aligned with The Quinn & The Harris brand.

From that collaboration emerged Kaia, a sophisticated homage to the Aegean coast of Greece and Mediterranean cuisine, which opened late last year to great success, receiving positive reviews as one of Boston’s best new restaurants.

Creating a Waterfront Destination at a Key Gateway

With the completion of Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway in 2008, Related Beal saw an opportunity to bring a thriving mixed-use development to a key gateway to the city.

In 2013, we embarked on the transformation of a dilapidated wharf into offices, housing, retail, food and beverage, and community space. The goal was a thoughtful reimagining of the public wharf that would revitalize the neighborhood – and thus a new waterfront destination was created in Lovejoy Wharf, which provide a range of retail and restaurant options including the ever-popular Alcove restaurant, local Nightshift Brewing, and Converse.

The retail experience extends across the street to ground floors of The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel and The Beverly – the city’s first 100 percent income-restricted housing in 25 years.

The building offers a curated retail program that complements the energy of the North Station neighborhood and TD Garden. Lovejoy and The Beverly helped spark the rapid development of the neighborhood alongside exciting destinations like The Hub on Causeway, which provides entertainment, nightlife, retail, and food and beverage options.

Curating a Local Mix with Future Flexibility

At our future Channelside development along the Fort Point Channel, a dynamic 24/7 mixed-use destination is taking shape that will activate the waterfront for all city residents. Channelside will deliver housing, commercial space and 50,000 square feet of ground floor retail and community space, connected to 3.5 acres of public parks and open space alongside the channel.

Our design considered a variety of retail and food and beverage concepts at a range of price points. We have also planned for flexibility of ground floor spaces to account for shifting consumer trends and markets prior to the commencement of leasing. This flexibility allows us to consider the latest offerings from grab-and-go cafes to fine dining, fitness studios to wellness and beauty brands, with the final mix of what will activate the project determined as Channelside advances in planning and construction.

As we look at the next five to 10 years in Boston, we expect a continued focus on experiential retail and placemaking throughout the city. Our goal is to continue to partner with creative and innovative entrepreneurs, chefs and brands who can introduce bespoke concepts and experiences to Boston. We will also continue to support and work with local small businesses across Boston, who are vital to creating vibrant streetscapes and ensuring our culture and heritage.

With Boston’s deep history, tourism and new developments, we believe the city will have a thriving retail market for many years to come.

Will Grosvenor is development manager at Related Beal.