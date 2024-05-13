New CanalSide Food Hall Announces Opening Lineup

The latest stage of the CambridgeSide property’s evolution brings local vendors with a global accent to a revamped food hall, CanalSide Food + Drink.

The East Cambridge mall’s food court is being gutted in preparation for the late October opening. Property owner New England Development has inked 13 of 14 leases for the new space, Executive Vice President Issie Shait said.

A cocktail bar will anchor the reimagined ground-floor space, which has a capacity of 550 patrons.

“The food hall was a natural extension of everything else we were doing,” Shait said. “It really made a lot of sense to look at the food piece and do an update aesthetically, and to look at the food offerings instead of what you see in hundreds of malls across the country.”

The multi-year transformation of the East Cambridge retail property previously known as the CambridgeSide Galleria has replaced departed anchor Sears with a new lab building at 60 First St. and leased its third floor to life science incubator SmartLabs.

The new food hall line-up includes Caffe Nero, Mediterranean street food vendor anoush’ella, Mexican concept Chilcates, DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go, sandwich and salad specialists Fresh, Asian fusion eatery InChu, Lala’s Neopolitan-ish Pizza, Nu Burger, Sapporo Ramen and Teazzi Tea Shop.

“Once we identified the different categories, it was really putting together potential lists of the local folks we wanted,” Shait said.

Boston-based RODE Architects designed the updates which include new indoor and outdoor seating connecting the food hall to Canal Park, which is getting its own makeover scheduled for completion this summer.

Three veterans of the Boston restaurant industry formed a new management group to run CanalSide Food + Drink: Ran Daun of Baldwin Bar and Blossom Bar, Jon Rosse of Birds of Paradise and sommelier Brahm Callahan of Grill 23 & Bar.