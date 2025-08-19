New Data Adds to Picture of Softening Mass. Condo Market

The Massachusetts condo market showed further signs of softening, according to July sales data just released by The Warren Group, the publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

There were 1,874 condominium sales in July 2025, a 3.6 percent decrease compared to 1,943 in July 2024. Additionally, the median condo sale price decreased 0.9 percent on a year-over-year basis to $560,000, down from $565,000 in July 2024.

Condo inventory in Massachusetts increased by eight percent on a year-over-year basis according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors. In July of 2025, there were 4,006 condos for sale.

Additionally, according to MAR there were 3,711 condos for sale in Greater Boston in July 2025. This represents a 59.5 percent increase on a year-over-year basis.

“The condo market underwent a bit of an adjustment earlier this year, and purchases made in May and June are reflected in the July numbers,” Associate Publisher and Media Relations Director of The Warren Group Cassidy Norton said in a statement. “For the first time since 2011, the condo market had four months of inventory in May. Though the number of sales was down, an increase in inventory helped hold prices down.”

Observers have been watching the state’s condo sales market with concern in recent months. Buyers’ and sellers concerns over the general direction of the economy and President Donald Trump’s tariff policies created “peak uncertainty,” as one observer described it to Banker & Tradesman.

The net effect has been to bring more condo units to market while leaving a higher than usual share of units unsold, reducing pressure on buyers.

Greater Boston, where the bulk of the state’s condo market is concentrated, showed a bigger drop in its median sale price, but a smaller drop in total sales.

In July, The Warren Group said, there were 1,416 condo sales within the 139 communities within the Interstate 495 belt compared to 1,443 sales in July 2024, a 1.9 percent decrease. The median condo price decreased 3.8 percent on the same basis to $625,000, down from $650,000 a year earlier.

While the condo market is showing signs of softening, the single-family market in Massachusetts continues to hold up. In July, there were 4,719 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, an increase of 6.2 percent from July 2024. Additionally, the median single-family home price increased 2.3 percent on a year-over-year basis to $665,000.

Greater Boston followed statewide trends as there were 2,351 single-family home sales in the Greater Boston single-family market in June 2025, a 3.7 percent increase from June 2024. Also, the median single-family sale price increased 2.1 percent on a year-over-year basis to $850,000.

Now that the spring and summer are in the rearview mirror, buyers can take advantage of potential price cuts as daylight gets shorter and temperatures start to plummet.

“The median sale price for July increased over the year prior, but was down compared to June of this year, which is the typical annual pattern,” Norton said. “Buyers who are looking now are likely to see lower prices and reductions from earlier in the year.”