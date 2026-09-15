New Data Shows Gen Z and Millennials Still Leaving Boston

Gen Z and Millennial residents are leaving Greater Boston, according to a new report from Redfin.

The company’s analysis of census data shows that Boston has a net outflow of 6,830 Millennials and11,098 Gen Zers between 2014 and 2024.

By and large, America’s Millennial and Gen Z movers are headed south, the Redfin analysis says.

San Antonio is the most popular migration destination for Gen Zers, with 10,678 more Gen Zers moving into the metro than moving out. Washington, D.C. is the second-most popular, with a net inflow of 8,631.

Houston is the most popular destination for Millennials, with a net inflow of 16,365, according to Redfin. Dallas is the second most popular, with a net inflow of 13,072.

The reasons for their movements are different, Redfin Principal Economist Sheharyar Bokhari said.

“Gen Zers are chasing opportunity, while Millennials are chasing space,” Bokhari said in a statement. “Younger adults are gravitating toward cities where they can launch careers and their social lives, while Millennials are more focused on places where a paycheck stretches further and buying a home is attainable. But young Americans aren’t fleeing expensive cities for the cheapest place they can find: Most are making relatively short moves, suggesting they want a better job or lower cost of living without giving up their existing networks. And the fact that expensive coastal cities are losing residents from both generations is a reminder that even the biggest job centers can lose their pull when housing costs get too high.”