New England Features Low Amounts of ‘Accidental Landlords’

As many parts of the United States sees a rise in “accidental landlords,” New England isn’t seeing the same trend.

Greater Boston is tied with Providence, Rhode Island for the lowest percentage of accidental landlords (0.6 percent) out of the nation’s 50 biggest metro areas, according to an analysis by economists at the listings portal Zillow.

Hartford has the third-lowest share, with 0.8 percent of the renting stock being made up of units that homeowners were unable to sell, after new York City’s 0.7 percent share.

High home prices in Greater Boston typically force prospective buyers to sell their home to come up with a down payment if they already own, experts say. The average down payment for the region at at $124,094 last year, a January Realtor.com analysis found, meaning the median-earning household would need to save for 20 years to amass that down payment without tapping another source of cash, like a home sale.

But Zillow’s analysis points to an additional factor that unites the Boston area with lower-cost markets like Providence and Hartford: Sellers don’t find it hard to get a good price for their home.

Most of the metros with low shares of for-sale homes turned rentals in Zillow’s analysis are in places where competition for for-sale homes is the hottest. Even eight of the 10 markets with the lowest share of these “accidental landlords” are named in Zillow’s predictions for the hottest housing markets of 2026.

“As the market continues to rebalance, sellers are facing a different reality than they did a few years ago,” Zillow Senior Economist Kara Ng said in a statement. “Bargaining power is tilting toward buyers and homes are taking longer to sell, making renting out a property one way to buy time rather than compete aggressively on price. After all, today’s sellers are rarely forced to sell, and it appears they are often unwilling to budge off of what their heart says their home is worth.”

Overall, 2.3 percent of homes across the United States listed for rent on Zillow were recently listed for sale, suggesting they are cases of “accidental landlords.” Only once in Zillow’s nearly six-year reporting of the trend has the share of “accidental landlords” been higher nationwide, in November 2022.

Detached single-family homes are the most common property type owned by an accidental landlord, Zillow said, with 3.4 percent of single-family homes listed for rent on Zillow being owned by accidental landlords. That’s compared to 2.2 percent for townhomes and 1.1 percent for condos.