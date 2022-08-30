New Owners Plan Speculative cGMP Project in Canton

The new owners of a Canton call center plan a speculative redevelopment into a 126,460-square-foot cGMP facility.

Quincy-based Jumbo Capital and Apollo Global Management paid $21 million for 30 Dan Road, which contains a 79,000-square-foot office building.

The property will be redeveloped with an additional 46,460 square feet of high-bay space for biomanufacturing uses. Cambridge Savings Bank provided $57.7 million in financing for the acquisition and redevelopment.

Colliers Boston’s capital markets team represented the seller, The Shearwater Cos., and sourced the acquisition and redevelopment financing.

During a webinar on the state of the life science industry broadcast by Banker & Tradesman on Monday, Newmark Director of Research Liz Berthelette said her team is tracking “north of 2 million square feet of requirements” for cGMP facilities in Greater Boston as contract manufacturers and companies with research presences in the region want to have biomanufacturing located closer to their R&D centers.

Mark Bruso, senior research manager at JLL New England, said a high “structural” vacancy rate among office properties along the Interstate 495 corridor has created “low-hanging fruit” for biomanufacturing conversions.

“There’s an opportunity there if a building fits the requirements – power, town sewer, all the checklist of requirements you need to have a functioning cGMP facility,” he said.